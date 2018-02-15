CALH and TCEQ face off with Pintail

February 22 at 2:00 P.M. in the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, the Citizens Against the Landfill in Hempstead will be in court alongside the Texas Attorney General’s Office and the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality as the case of Pintail Landfill, LLC vs TCEQ/CALH goes to court in Travis County.

Attorneys for both CALH and the State of Texas are in preparation for the hearing to establish the merit of the case again the State of Texas/TCEQ and CALH.

