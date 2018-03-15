Chaney appointed to Waller County Court at Law position

Wednesday March 7 Carol Chaney, a Hempstead attorney, was appointed by the Waller County Commissioners Court as the Waller County Court at Law Judge. Chaney will serve the remaining unexpired term of Judge June Jackson who passed away in 2017.

As the winner of the Waller County Republican 2018 Primary for the County Court at Law Judge position, and with no Democratic opponent, Chaney will be officially elected in November 2018 and sworn into her own term of office in January 2019.

