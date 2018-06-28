Changes to speed limits approved for some Brookshire areas

The City of Brookshire approved changes to the speed limits along FM 362 during the June 21 meeting. The approvedchanges were contained in a Resolution based on TxDOT studies of traffic.

The changes are:

• FM 362 from Royal Road to Garvie Road, a distance of approximately .0690 miles, will change to 55 miles per hour.

