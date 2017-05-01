Correction to the most dangerous intersection in Waller County moves forward

By Lillie Ruby

After taking the position of Waller County Commissioner Precinct 2 in January 2014, Commissioner Russell Klecka began calling for the redesign of the intersection of Hegar and Bowler Roads.

Often called the most dangerous intersection in Waller County, it has been the site of numerous accidents including fatalities.

