Correction to the most dangerous intersection in Waller County moves forward

Mon, 05/01/2017 - 7:37am News Staff
Klecka pushes for redesign since 2014

By Lillie Ruby

After taking the position of Waller County Commissioner Precinct 2 in January 2014, Commissioner Russell Klecka began calling for the redesign of the intersection of Hegar and Bowler Roads.

Often called the most dangerous intersection in Waller County, it has been the site of numerous accidents including fatalities.

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Brookshire%20Times%20TribuneID495/

