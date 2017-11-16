Culinary Arts, a cut above excellence at Hempstead High School

With the first nine weeks in the books, the students enrolled in the first ever Culinary Arts course at Hempstead High School are eager and ready to learn more from their instructor, Chef Tim Ryan.

In a continued effort to expand the curriculum of the career and technical education program at Hempstead High School and provide additional learning opportunities for students at Hempstead ISD, Superintendent Dr. Angela Gutsch, along with the Hempstead ISD Board of Trustees, pursued an opportunity to turn a vacant restaurant in the Hempstead area into a culinary arts classroom for the 2017-2018 school year.

