Darryl Wayne Lindsey, Jr. sentenced to 60 years

Waller County District Attorney’s Office

On December 12, 2017, Judge Albert McCaig Jr. sentenced Darryl Wayne Lindsey, Jr. to 60 years confinement in the Texas Department of Corrections, Institutional Division for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child. At the trial earlier this fall, jurors heard the testimony of Lindsey’s eight year old victim. In addition, jurors heard evidence that Lindsey had victimized a second, younger child and infected both children with a sexually transmitted disease.

