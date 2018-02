The 2018 club officers were sworn-in by Waller County Democratic Party Chair, Rosa Patlan Harris (right): Denise Mattox, President (left); Sylvia Cedillo, Vice President; Sharon Boothe-Smith, Treasurer; Marisol Rosaro Allen, Secretary; and Gwendolyn Carter, Parliamentarian.

