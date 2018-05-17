Developing WC Aviation Museum receives helicopter donation

They may not have a dedicated building yet, but the Waller County Aviation Museum members are developing its inventory with an eye on the sky of the future. WCAM President Ryszard Zadow accepted the donation of a Hughes 269A helicopter recently and members Johnny Nimmons, Director of the Culver Division of WCAM, and Jerry Couch were excited to drive to California and bring the helicopter home to the WCAM.

