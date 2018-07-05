Dr. Denise Mattox receives Grassroots Award in Fort Worth

The 2018 Texas Democratic Party Convention was held in Fort Worth, Texas in June. Over 7,500 attendees and delegates were present to represent the state-wide Democratic Party.

Every county, including Waller County, was represented in the 21-County Senate District 18 Caucus. Waller County Delegates and Representatives enjoyed educational workshops and sessions over the course of the weekend.

