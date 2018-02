On Wednesday, January 31, three members of the Royal FCCLA Chapter presented their “Illustrated Talk” project to the students attending the local Boys and Girls Club. Jon’Dasha Price, Jenna Beyer, and Aslan Sukolics are competing in the Illustrated Talk.

