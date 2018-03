Rotarian Dusty Theile of Katy was honored and recognized as a Paul Harris Endowment Fellow.

This is a signature honor recognizing Dusty for his contribution to Rotary International and support of Rotary's campaign to eradicate polio in the entire world.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Brookshire%20Times%20TribuneID495/