Explosions and fires at WIG&C draw area-wide responders

About 6 A.M. Tuesday, July 17, Western International Gas & Cylinders located off Highway 159 in Austin County experienced a number of explosions. The explosions woke up people in the nearby area. A neighbor who lives near the plant stated that he called 911 as soon as he heard the first blast.

After the fire from the first explosion began to spread additional explosions were reported through the internet. The explosions were said to be created from the ignition of multiple underground tanks. The explosions created fires in several areas of the plant. Area law enforcement personnel confirmed that more than one explosion had occurred. Parts of the roof of the plant also collapsed from the fires and explosions.

