Faith based community opens their doors and hearts to flood victims

Mon, 09/11/2017 - 9:29am News Staff
Lillie Ruby

Curry Chapel Baptist Church of Brookshire under the leadership of Pastor Ira Gamble began serving as a Hurricane Harvey shelter August 25. Opening its doors and hearts for the fourth time as a local shelter, Curry Chapel served over 300 people.

The church set up movies to keep the children busy and provided comfort for all, including a hot shower and dry clothes.

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Brookshire%20Times%20TribuneID495/

The Times Tribune

P.O. Box 1549
Brookshire, Texas 77423
PH: (281) 934-4949
FAX: (281) 934-2012