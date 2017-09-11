Faith based community opens their doors and hearts to flood victims

Curry Chapel Baptist Church of Brookshire under the leadership of Pastor Ira Gamble began serving as a Hurricane Harvey shelter August 25. Opening its doors and hearts for the fourth time as a local shelter, Curry Chapel served over 300 people.

The church set up movies to keep the children busy and provided comfort for all, including a hot shower and dry clothes.

