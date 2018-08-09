Family Ties awarded a 4,000 square foot Mueller building

Waller-Family Ties, Family Resource Services of Waller, Texas, will receive a free steel building from Mueller Incorporated, as the recipient of the tenth annual Mueller Helping Hand project.

Family Ties has been providing therapy and advocacy services to child victims of abuse and other family crisis issues, for more than 11 years. The Mueller building will be used as a residence for those in transition from CPS and foster care to a life of independence.

