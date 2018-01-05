First Annual Christmas Dinner in Waller County feeds thousands

The smoke from the BBQ pit was still rising in the chilly morning air when over 100 volunteers joyfully gathered at the Waller County Fairgrounds ready to deliver 2,000 Christmas dinners to Waller County residents.

The volunteers were in high spirits and ready to delivery Christmas joy and nutrition to those in need and to Waller County shut-ins.

The chilly air only made it seem more like a storybook Christmas.

The blasting propane heaters quickly warmed icy noses under the Christmas stocking hats and other holiday finery making sure no happy spirit was dampened by the cold.

