First class of Waller County Junior Master Gardeners graduates July 19
Thu, 07/27/2017 - 7:45am News Staff
Lillie Ruby
The Waller County Master Gardeners (WCMG) held its first graduation for Junior Master Gardeners July 19.
Classes were held in Fieldstore where the Junior Gardeners learned about a number of topics including beekeeping, planting and other fun topics related to gardening.
