Former Superintendent Charles Russell donates novels to HHS Library

When students returned to school this week, there were four new books on the library shelves at Hempstead High School. Author and former superintendent, Charles Lynn Russell, donated autographed copies of four novels he has written to the high school library.

The set includes A Year to Remember, Making Memories, Lasting Memories, and Faith and a Fast Horse.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Brookshire%20Times%20TribuneID495/