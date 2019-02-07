Three young ladies of Waller County took the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo by storm. Left to right 4-H student Lauren Bolcik, from Waller, TX, captured Senior Champion Heifer and Reserve Grand Champion Heifer in the Junior Brahman Heifer Show with Miss V8. Royal ISD FFA member Rilee Hall, from Pattison, TX, captured Champion Junior Heifer and Reserve Grand Champion Heifer with Wood Rita while 4-H student Madison Fischer, from Hempstead, Texas, captured Reserve Calf Champion and Reserve Grand Champion with IBCF 915F.

