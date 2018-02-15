Gathering of Eagles and Eagle Recommitment Ceremony

Brookshire Mayor Eric Scott, an Eagle Scout who earned his award while a member of Brookshire Boy Scout Troop 370, played an integral role during the 2018 Eagle Scout Recommitment Ceremony and Gathering of Eagles February 3 in Austin.

After the parade through downtown Austin thousands of Boy Scouts of all ages gathered on the South steps of the Texas State Capitol for the State Scout Spirit Rally. During the rally Scott presented a Proclamation for the Gathering of Eagles and Alumni Recommitment Ceremony. After the Spirit Rally with all Scouts, Eagle Scouts gathered in the State Agricultural office where the Mayor led the Eagles and Eagle Alumni in reciting the Boy Scout Oath and Law.

