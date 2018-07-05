Give hope to a child by volunteering for CASA

Deanna Warnke CASA

DID YOU KNOW?

In 2017 in Texas:

over 50,000 children were in legal care of the state?

1,200 children aged out of the system without finding a home.

54 children a day are removed from their home and enter the foster care system? 59% of child abuse or neglect victims were under the age of 6. 17,151 children were removed from home due to abuse or neglect. That’s 47 children entering the foster care system each day.

