Going home

Thousands of Texans bid farewell to George H. W. Bush December 6 as he headed to Texas A&M for the final time aboard the George Bush 41 #4141 train.

Citizens showing their respect flocked into Tomball and Navasota. They stood at crossings waving flags, saluting and placing their hands over their hearts while wearing the President’s favor attire – wildly designed socks.

Some citizens gained a special viewing spot by riding their horses into less accessible areas along the track. There they lifted their cowboy hats in salute.

