Greater Community says goodbye to Waller County Deputy Loren Y. Vasquez

While a large American flag stood a lonely sentinel against an overcast sky November 8, the Greater Community paid tribute to the life and service of Waller County Deputy Loren Y. Vasquez.

Deputy Vasquez was honored with a formal law enforcement ceremony that included a 21 Gun Salute and the playing of Taps. The ceremony took place in Hockley at the Community of Faith Church following Deputy Vasquez’s funeral.

