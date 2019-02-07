Hein takes First of Brangus Class

Royal FFA had six students travel to the Fort Worth Livestock Show to exhibit their Breeding Heifer projects at the Junior Heifer Show. This years theme for the Ft. Worth Stock Show was “Old School Cool” where the past is always present.

Kaylen Hein started off the Show this year by placing first in her Brangus class. Jenny Pierce placed 5th with her Shorthorn. Melanie Arguello placed 24th with her Hereford. Brooklyn Rongey placed 3rd with her Red Angus.

