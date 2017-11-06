Hempstead FFA Dairy Judges take top award at State Fair of Texas

The Hempstead FFA Dairy Cattle Judging team took top honors at the State Fair of Texas in Dallas on Saturday, October 21.

The team placed first out of 28 teams competing in the senior division. The team was awarded a banner, plaque, team jackets, and $300 to go towards future expenses for the team as they continue to compete in dairy judging contests this year.

