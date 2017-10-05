Hempstead ISD crowns Homecoming Queen and King

Delarrin Turner-Yell and Tunjuinae Mayes were crowned the 2017 Homecoming King and Queen for Hempstead High School during a pre-game ceremony Friday night, September 29. Other homecoming candidates nominated by the seniors to represent the Class of 2017 included: Jasmine Orozco, Nayeli Reyes, Verania Trujillo, Ahmad Banks, Michael Payten and Khamron Thomas.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Brookshire%20Times%20TribuneID495/