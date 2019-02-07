HHS Dairy Judgers in Fort Worth

Members of the Hempstead FFA Dairy Cattle Judging team recently competed at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo.

Kory Kwiatkowski placed 1st high point individual in the Jersey Division and the team placed 3rd overall in the Reasons division. “Reasons is where students justify their placings on specific classes by presenting them orally to an official judge of the contest,” said FFA Advisor and Coach Todd Thiel.

Dairy judging team members included Howard Menke, Kory Kwiatkowski, Chloe Hogue, Kasey Pirkle, and Alahnna Schmidt.

