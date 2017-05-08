Holiday Inn Express opens state-of-the-art facility

The West I-10 Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Holiday Inn Express. The hotel is located between FM 1489 and FM 359 on I-10.

The Holiday Inn features a meeting room, full breakfast area, guest office area, workout room, convenience store and a swimming pool. The interior is calming but still has plenty of light and color to enhance the experience of the hotel’s guests. Guest rooms are spacious and appointed with modern touches.

