It’s going to take more rainfall for a 100 year flood

This change in rainfall frequency values for Texas will be used to redraw floodplain maps. Residents in the newly designated floodplain areas could see an increase in insurance rates and could be required to purchase flood insurance.

A new analysis by the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration redefines the amount of rainfall required to qualify for the designation of a one hundred year or one thousand year flood.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Brookshire%20Times%20TribuneID495/