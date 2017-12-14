John Philip Jones travels to Washington D. C.
Thu, 12/14/2017 - 1:02pm News Staff
John Philip
I’m sure you aren’t thinking about Record Books this time of year, but here’s one more reason for you to do them…
Placing 1st in the State 4-H Record Book competition in my category of Natural Resources provided me with the amazing opportunity of participating in the 2017 Texas 4-H Leadership Conference.
