John Philip Jones wins 4-H and FFA Wildlife Management Contest

Hempstead- Waller County 4-H member John Philip Jones of Pattison recently attended the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo where he competed in the 4-H and FFA Wildlife Management Contest. A two-part test, the 4-H and FFA Wildlife Management Contest, challenges competitors to answer questions about how to control the use of and nurture natural resources.

The contest was held at the Botanical Research Institute of Texas, a facility across Trail Drive from the Will Rogers complex. Located on an acre of land on the grounds of the Fort Worth Botanic Garden, the Institute was the location of this year’s contest.

