LDS Church and Helping Hands recognized for philanthropic endeavors during Brookshire floods

The LDS/Mormon Church was recognized for their philanthropic work November 19 by Brookshire Mayor Eric Scott. Held at their newest church in Sealy, the Mayoral Proclamation was presented to thank the church for the hundreds of volunteers hours they provided during all phases of the recovery process from the April 2016, May 2016 and the August Hurricane Harvey flooding.

The Helping Hands organization assisted in collecting and delivering emergency supplies, muck and gut of flooded homes and buildings and helped collect and deliver construction materials and furniture.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Brookshire%20Times%20TribuneID495/