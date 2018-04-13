Long awaited paving project finally complete

The City of Pattison completed the long awaited paving project for Avenue E and Avenue F the first week of April. The project began in mid-November with an anticipated completion of approximately seven weeks.

However, Mother Nature had other ideas and within two days of the start of the project began to challenge that completion date. Rain, rain, rain, sleet, snow, freezing temperatures and other weather changes slowed down progress.

When the project was near completion a final check of dampness revealed water line breaks that needed to be addressed and that added more time before paving could begin. As of Wednesday April 4, residents can now drive on the newly paved streets.

