In a three way race, Lyndon Stamps was elected Brookshire Alderman Position 2 in the Tuesday, November 7 General Election.

A total of 255 votes were cast with Stamps receiving 129 votes, Norman Vaughn 79 votes and Gary Cruseturner 47 votes.

