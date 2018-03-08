Major Joe Hester honored for 47 years of service to Waller County

Wednesday, February 28, 2018 was declared Major Joe Hester Day during the meeting of the Waller County Commissioners Court. A Proclamation declaring the day was read in Court and signed by the commissioners before being presented to Major Hester. The Proclamation stated: WHEREAS on February 28, 2018 Major Joe Hester of The Waller County Sheriff’s Office will be retiring from Waller County after 47 yrs. of dedicated service and; WHEREAS we offer our appreciation to the Dedication, Service and Sacrifice to the citizens of Waller County and The State of Texas

