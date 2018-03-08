Master Gardeners complete Leadership Training

Three Waller County Master Gardeners recently completed Leadership Training for the Junior Master Gardeners program. The WGMG started a Junior Master Gardeners program in 2017 and held its first graduation for Junior Master Gardeners July 19.

Classes were held in the Fieldstore Community Center where the Junior Gardeners learned about a number of topics including beekeeping, planting and other fun topics related to gardening

