Mayor Eric Scott earns Municipal Officer Certification for second time

Brookshire’s Mayor Eric Scott recently completed more continuing education hours than required to become a Certified Municipal Official with the Texas Municipal League. This is the second time Scott has earned this distinction in his four years as Mayor. Scott has also received a Certificate of Recognition and Certificate of Achievement.

Mayor Scott was also recognized by Congressman Michael McCaul with a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition for being designated a Leadership Fellow by TML. Scott will receive a Certificate of Outstanding Accomplishment from TML for his efforts in education.

