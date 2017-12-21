Mayor Scott and Mayor Wolfe receive Doctorate Degrees from Pendleton Chapel Seminary

Hempstead – Saturday December 16, Mayor Eric Scott and Mayor Michael Wolfe were formally presented a Doctorate Degree from the Pendleton Chapel Seminary. Dr. Alice Pendleton Chancellor of the Pendleton Chapel Seminary and Dr. Walter Pendleton Vice Chancellor made the diploma presentation to Mayor Scott.

