Mayor Scott signs the final plat for Crystal Lakes

Mon, 02/06/2017 - 7:06am News Staff
By Lillie Ruby
 
Tuesday January 31, Mayor Eric Scott signed the official plat for the Crystal Lakes subdivision located east of FM 1489. The subdivision will have approximately 200 homes. This is a major step forward for the City of Brookshire and a project Scott has been working on since February 2015
 
To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Brookshire%20Times%20TribuneID495/

 

The Times Tribune

P.O. Box 1549
Brookshire, Texas 77423
PH: (281) 934-4949
FAX: (281) 934-2012