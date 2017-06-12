McCaul Announces Spring Student Winner of 2017

WASHINGTON, D.C. –Congressman Michael McCaul (TX-10) announced that Abigail Ott of Spring, TX has been selected as the overall winner for Texas’s Tenth Congressional District in the 2017 Congressional Art Competition. Abigail’s artwork, titled Summer of Shakes, will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year.

