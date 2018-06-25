Memorial Day Parade and Program Thank You

Hempstead – The first Memorial Day Parade was a huge success with over 140 entries.

It was the greatest and most exciting parade that Waller County has ever had. Thanks go out to the sponsor’s, the Waller High School ROTC, the Brookshire Royal High School Band, the Hempstead High School Band, Fox 26 News, Floyd andMarcy Richard, all of the entries in the parade, and all of the volunteer’s that helped to make this possible. Thanks also to all of the people that turned out to watch the parade and that came to Bobcat Stadium for the Memorial Day Program.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Brookshire%20Times%20TribuneID495/