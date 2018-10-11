Millions of additional dollars to be made available to Harvey victims

The October 4 meeting of the Waller County Recovery Meeting included a presentation by Trey Bahm of the Texas General Land Office. Bahm announced that millions of additional dollars are going to be made available to help residents recover from Hurricane Harvey. Residents who have already received help but still have unmet needs could qualify for additional help.

