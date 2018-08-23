Mobility Plan could increase dangerous commercial heavy traffic around Royal ISD schools

Above: Possible routing of Royal Road to connect to Cardiff Road and Highway 90 on the industrial corridor that is being created.

This connection could allow heavy truck traffic to travel by Royal High School and Royal Junior High School. The routing of Durkin Road to FM 362 could take increased traffic by the Royal Elementary, Royal Early Childhood Center, STEM Academy, Boys and Girls Club and Royal Junior High.

