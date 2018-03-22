Nancy Arnold elected as Vice Chair of H-GAC Board

Houston-The Houston- Galveston Area Council is pleased to announce that Council Member Nancy Arnold of the City of Waller has been elected Board Vice Chair for 2018. She has served on the H-GAC Board of Directors representing General Law Cities since 2014. Also elected as 2018 H-GAC offi cers are Brazoria County Commissioner Stacy Adams as Chair Elect and City of Missouri City Councilman Floyd Emery as Chair.

