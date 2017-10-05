The Waller County 4-H Ambassadors presented a resolution declaring National 4-H Week and asked the Waller County Commissioners Court to sign the declaration durng the September 27 meeting.. Shown are: Mrs. Stacie Villarreal(Ag Extension agent), Comm. Justin Beckendorff, John Philip Jones, Comm. Jeron Barnett, Breanna Luce, Charlie Anderson, Judge Trey Duhon, Taylor Lucas, Comm. John Amsler, Eulalia Haddox, Comm. Russell Klecka, Anna Gunderson and Mrs. Amanda Short (Family & Consumer Sciences Extension agent)

