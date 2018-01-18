New Crime Stoppers focuses on government

Information from the Government Crime Stoppers website Government Crime Stoppers is an official member of Crime Stoppers USA that encourages citizens to assist law enforcement agencies in fighting crime within the government. All too often citizens with knowledge of criminal government activity remain silent due to fear of retribution and doubts that the system would take action against powerful offenders. GCS aims to overcome these obstacles through cash rewards of up to $10,000 for tips that substantively contribute to the prosecution of government-related offenses. GCS is currently offering rewards in Texas, with plans to expand to other states soon.

