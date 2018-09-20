Numbers don’t support Branch claims

During a City of Brookshire budget workshop held September 11, Councilwoman Kim Branch asked to have thousands of dollars cut from the proposed 2018- 2019 Brookshire City Budget. Branch stated during the meeting that cuts to the proposed budget were necessary because the construction on I-10 that began in January 2018 has cut the city’s sales tax income. Branch also referenced the McDonald’s restaurant located just south of I-10 in Brookshire stating that anyone could go by the restaurant and see that their business had decreased since the construction began.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Brookshire%20Times%20TribuneID495/