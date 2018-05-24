PAFVD receives statewide recognition for leadership

During the Texas Emergency Management Leadership Conference March 15-18 the Pattison Area Volunteer Fire Department was recognized for outstanding leadership during times of disaster. The award was received in San Antonio by Chief Hollis Ubricht, Jr. on behalf of the department.

This state-wide award focuses on recognizing citizens, emergency management professionals and organizations for outstanding service within the emergency management community.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Brookshire%20Times%20TribuneID495/