Pattison to hold monthly workshops for citizen participation

The Pattison City Council met June 6 for its regular monthly meeting.

Craig Kalkomey, representing City Engineer Charles Kalkomey provided an in depth report to the city on drainage and road resurfacing in the city. Mayor Joe Garcia asked Kalkomey if he would be taking over the city’s engineering needs. Kalkomey stated that, “Charles will still be the head man.”

