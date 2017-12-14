Pattison hosts Mobility Study Workshop

The Pattison City Council hosted a Mobility Plan Workshop Tuesday December 5. The workshop was presented by Carlene Mullins Senior Transportation Planner for the Transportation Department of the Houston- Galveston Area Council. Mullins stated that the population of Waller County is only expected to double during the next 20 years to approximately 100,000 and that all roads with the exception of US 290 and I-10 are under utilized. She also acknowledged a growing concern over truck traffic. Mullins stated that HGAC was encouraging Waller County to require companies to participate monetarily and in planning to handle their additional traffic before they are allowed to build. After the presentation, the public was invited to offer input to transportation needs and concerns for the city of Pattison and surrounding area. That discussion included concerns over traffic passing in lefthand turn lanes, the need for more lanes between Durkin Road and FM 1458 and widening Durkin to accommodate high traffic times for Royal ISD schools along Durkin Road.

