Pilot Flying J cuts ribbon on new business in Hempstead

Hempstead-Pilot Flying J opened for business in Hempstead with a ribbon cutting Monday June 18 after opening June 16. The newest location is located at 2000 FM 1488 on the north side of Hempstead.

This new travel center is located right off US-290 on the route from Brookshire to Houston. With more families and vacationers hitting the road this summer and professional drivers working to deliver the goods that keep North America moving, Pilot Flying J offers area residents and those traveling through the region the ideal spot to gas up or grab a fresh, on-the-go snack.

